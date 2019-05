Harold Import Company

Cup & Saucer Espresso

$21.16

Buy Now Review It

9-Piece Stackables Espresso Set for serving and enjoying espresso, coffee, tea, and other favorite beverages Pieces stack inside the stand for room-saving storage on the buffet or table; transports easily for use anywhere, even for outdoor entertaining set includes 4 (4-ounce) cups, 4 saucers, and 1 chrome stand. Made from fine-quality porcelain