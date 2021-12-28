Lush

Cup O´ Coffee

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

If you're a sucker for the strong, scrubby, stimulating type, this coffee-filled mask is just the thing to kick-start your day. Wake up and invigorate your skin and mind with the rich, intoxicating aroma of freshly-brewed coffee and sweet roasted cocoa extract. Kaolin deeply cleanses impurities from the pores and ground coffee acts as a gentle scrub to buff away dryness and reveal glowing skin beneath. Smooth this one all over your body to feel soft, clean and wonderfully fragrant. Our talc is mined and processed in Montana from a high purity deposit, making it suitable for cosmetic purposes Benefits Kaolin deeply cleanses pores Ground coffee gently scrubs Agave syrup draws moisture into the skin Scent Earthy Vegan Self Preserving Made in Canada