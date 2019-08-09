Boots

Cucumber Eye Make-up Remover Gel

We've loving formulated our skin care range enriched with cooling cucumber and vitamins to gently care for your skin. Our refreshing eye make-up remover gel is perfect for the delicate skin around your eyes. It will remove dirt and make-up, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and beautifully soft. Don't worry we've had this dermatologically tested and the great news is that it's suitable for all skin types. How to usePop some on a cotton wool pad, close your eyes and sweep downwards over your luscious lashes.. HazardousAvoid contact with eyes. If product gets into the eyes rinse well with water immediately.. IngredientsAqua (Water), Butylene glycol, Polysorbate 20, PEG-40 hydrogenated castor oil, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Sodium methylparaben, Sodium benzoate, Tocopheryl acetate, Propylene glycol, Potassium hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Retinyl palmitate, Sorbitol, Cucumis sativus (Cucumber) fruit extract, Tocopherol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)