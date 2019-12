Cotopaxi

Cubre Full-zip Fleece Jacket

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cotopaxi

The Cubre Full-Zip Fleece Jacket is made with PrimaLoft® shearling fleece—some of the softest insulation we’ve used. A scuba-style hood, convenient pockets, and unexpected colors make this versatile jacket perfect for all sorts of cold-weather pursuits. We wear it around the office, while downtown with friends, and as a backcountry midlayer.