This will be your new favorite piece of jewelry! 34 inch long brass chain holds a recycled glass bead made from your favorite discarded beverage bottle, and is finished with a beautiful brass tassel. The metal tassel has great movement and you can't beat the story of origin behind this conversation piece! Beads are roughly 1 inch by 1 inch or smaller (they will vary in size and shape). *Simple design is easy to wear *Matte finish brings out the color *Chain fits over your head - no clasp needed *Gift boxed for easy giving Pine is made from a red wine bottle Antique Clear is from a Coca-Cola bottle Aqua is made from a Bombay Sapphire bottle Cobalt is made from a vodka bottle Periwinkle is made from a Sake bottle