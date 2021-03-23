United States
New Balance
Ctalley
$89.99
At New Balance
A stylish option for everyday casual wear, our CT Alley women's sneakers feature premium leather details for a subtle, understated aesthetic. The clean lines provide a trendy, contemporary look, while the synthetic construction provides all-day comfort and long-term durability. For lounging around the house or enjoying a day downtown with your friends, these casual shoes will be a staple in your wardrobe.