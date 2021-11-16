BuddhaBlossomJewels

Handmade item Materials: Rose gold Gemstone: Quartz A glowing crystal point in your choice of rose quartz, smoky quartz, amethyst or crystal quartz is wire wrapped by hand and dangles from the middle of a delicate and lightweight hoop. Hoops are 2 inches in diameter, but hang about 2.5 inches including earring hook. You get to pick sterling silver, 14k gold filled or 14k rose gold filled metal. *You get to choose sterling silver, 14k rose gold filled or 14k gold filled wire and components* “Gold Filled”: a thick layer of solid gold which is bonded to a base metal. Gold filled jewelry will never tarnish and lasts a lifetime! It looks and wears just like solid gold, without the expensive price tag. Basic cleaning with a polishing cloth or mild soap and warm water will shine it up like new, every time. “Sterling Silver”: 92.5% pure silver, 7.5% other materials- typically copper. Pure silver is very soft, so the addition of a copper alloy is necessary to add strength and durability to your jewelry. Sterling silver jewelry lasts forever and can be cleaned easily with a polishing cloth or a mild soap and warm water. Every item purchased arrives in a lovely little gift box. 😘