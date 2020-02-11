Doc Johnson

Crystal Jellies Realistic Double-ended Dildo 12 Inch

Bend this bad boy any which way to enjoy double penetration either on your own or with a partner, or rise to the challenge of taking all 12 inches in one. Super-sized satisfaction awaits as the clear jelly dildo delights you with its teasing textures. Firm enough for easy insertion but bendable enough for versatile play, the smooth rounded heads are easy to insert for both vaginal and anal penetration. As you thrust, the creased shaft creates wave after wave of sensation, building into an climactic crescendo. For the best, slipperiest and most comfortable experience slather your double dildo in plenty of water-based lubricant before use.