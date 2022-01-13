Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ganni
Crystal-embellished Suede Loafers
£295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At My Theresa
Crystal-embellished suede loafers
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Martens
1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
Franco Sarto
Balin Oxford
BUY
$74.99
DSW
& Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
G. H. Bass
Weejuns 90s Esther Kiltie Wine Leather
BUY
£130.00
G H Bass
More from Ganni
Ganni
Crystal-embellished Suede Loafers
BUY
£295.00
My Theresa
Ganni
Chunky Leather Knee-high Boots
BUY
£425.00
Matches Fashion
Ganni
Suede Creepers T-strap
BUY
$425.00
Ganni
Ganni
Recycled Wool Beret
BUY
$65.00
Ganni
More from Flats
Dr. Martens
1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
Franco Sarto
Balin Oxford
BUY
$74.99
DSW
& Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
G. H. Bass
Weejuns 90s Esther Kiltie Wine Leather
BUY
£130.00
G H Bass
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted