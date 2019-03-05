Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Miu Miu

Crystal-embellished Satin Slides

$890.00
At Net-A-Porter
Slight heel Black satin Slip on Made in ItalySmall to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Featured in 1 story
These 17 Flat Sandals Are Both Comfy & Cute
by Eliza Huber