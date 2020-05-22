United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bite Beauty
Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon
$24.00$12.00
At Bite Beauty
WHY YOU NEED IT Glitter grows up: This clean, shimmer lip crayon is unlike anything you’ve experienced—say goodbye to exaggerated glitter particles, rough, drying formulas and unsatisfying payoff. With a nourishing blend of jojoba and shea butter, along with sunflower and passionfruit seed oils, this creamy crayon delivers easy application and clean, longwearing, bold color, with a wearable dose of dimensional shimmer.