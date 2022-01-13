Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
& Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
£100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Martens
1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
Franco Sarto
Balin Oxford
BUY
$74.99
DSW
& Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
G. H. Bass
Weejuns 90s Esther Kiltie Wine Leather
BUY
£130.00
G H Bass
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Interlaced Chain Necklace
BUY
$39.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Favourite Cut Jeans
BUY
$89.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Knitted Midi Dress
BUY
£84.00
£120.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Abstract Lace Soft Bra
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
More from Flats
Dr. Martens
1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
Franco Sarto
Balin Oxford
BUY
$74.99
DSW
& Other Stories
Crystal Buckled Leather Loafers
BUY
£100.00
& Other Stories
G. H. Bass
Weejuns 90s Esther Kiltie Wine Leather
BUY
£130.00
G H Bass
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted