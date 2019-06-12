Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Chloe + Isabel

Crystal Baguette Hair Clip

$38.00$24.00
At Chloe + Isabel
Looking for bridesmaid gifts? Enjoy 15% OFF 3-to-5 or 20% OFF 6+ of this item
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Wedding Hair Accessories
by aimee simeon