Shani Crowe

Crowe Stimulating Scalp Oil

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shani Crowe

*Made to Order in small batches. Please allow up to two weeks for item to ship” Crowe Stimulating Scalp Oil! Hand made with premium natural ingredients selected for their stimulating, nourishing, anti-fungal, and growth promoting properties - this fragrant 15 oil blend is fast absorbing and great for hair, scalp and beards too! Active Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Black Seed Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Nettle, Argan Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Peppermint Oil, Neem Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Spirulina, Eucalyptus Oil, Lemon Grass Oil, Cedar Wood Oil, and Rosemary Oil. Suggested Instructions: — Scalp Oiling: Part the hair and squeeze a small amount of oil onto the part line. Massage into scalp. — Growth Massage: Once you have parted and oiled your entire head, bend forward and massage scalp in circular motions for 5-7 minutes. Relax and think good thoughts. — Beard Oiling: Rub a few drops of oil between palms and smooth onto beard. Brush or comb as usual. Size: 4 oz