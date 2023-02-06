Bissell

Crosswave Floor & Area Rug Cleaner

$257.49 $227.49

Buy Now Review It

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. VACUUM & WASH AT THE SAME TIME, BISSELL CrossWave multi-surface floor cleaner cleans better than a sponge mop and bucket, and in less time. MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING. Safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. TWO-TANK TECHNOLOGY. Keeps clean water and formula separate from dirty water and dry debris, so you always clean everyday messes with fresh solution DUAL-ACTION MULTI-SURFACE BRUSH ROLL. The innovative microfiber and nylon brush rotates at 3000 RPM, while also mopping and picking up dry debris at same time. RINSE & CLEAN OUT STORAGE TRAY & FORMULA INCLUDED. Your CrossWave purchase includes a Multi-Surface Brush Roll, 8 oz Multi-Surface Formula, and a Rinse & Clean Out Storage Tray, all for a fresh clean, quick cleanup and easy maintenance. Measured by BTP0257 hard floor soil cleaning. Power Cord Length :25' Get your hard floors cleaner than you could have ever imagined! BlSSELL® CrossWave® multi-surface cleaner is a revolutionary, all-in-one, multi-surface floor cleaner that vacuums and washes floors at the same time. CrossWave wet dry vac is safe for tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. Two-Tank Technology keeps the cleaning solution separate from the dirty water to ensure a fresh mix of formula and water is always being used to clean your floors. The combination of the Dual-Action Brush Roll (that rotates at 3000 RPM) and innovative multi-surface cleaning solution enables CrossWave multi-surface floor cleaner to clean better than a sponge mop and bucket, and in less time.* With the touch of a button, you can seamlessly switch from cleaning hard floors to vacuuming and washing your area rugs. After cleaning, the Rinse & Clean Out Storage Tray provides a great place to clean your CrossWave machine, place your brush rolls to dry and store your machine. Your CrossWave multi-surface cleaner will always be ready when you are! Did you know every purchase of a BISSELL product saves pets? BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. So, when you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.