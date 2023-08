Kahe

Cross The Line Dress Blue

$240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kahe

Made from interlock twist yarn polyester stretch fabric for breathable but a beautiful drape. Front and back seams to great angular lines. Cover-stitched neck and sleeve hem. Rolled hem on the skirt. Available in blue stripe and orange stripe. Cross The Line Dress - Blue $240.00Price or 4 interest-free payments of A$60.00with Size Quantity