Parlovable

Cross Band Slippers

$24.99 $20.39

Fleece Rubber sole ELEGANT UPPER DESIGN: Cross band with open toe design makes a pair of cozy, chic and elegant women slippers. Open toe which can easily wear on and off, keeps your feet breathable without your toes sweating WARM & COMFORTABLE: Using soft faux fluffy rabbit fur wraps your feet for warmth and comfort. Eco-friendly thick plush fleece and breathable fur keeps away from coldness and give you a soft and dry touch QUALITY RUBBER SOLE: Anti-skid texture in the bottom gives you safe and secure footing and prevents from scratching the floor, waterproof and anti-slip TPR soles absorbs noise while walking on the floor MEMORY FOAM: High density memory foam with shock-absorption EVA offers lasting marshmallow-like comfort and warmth for tired toes and heels, relieves pain and pressure after a long day hard work GOOD GIFT CHOICES: These stylish slippers fit standard foot size and available in 7 colors. Chic and elegant slippers is also a great gift idea for girl friend, mother and co-workers to pamper their tired