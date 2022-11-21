J.Crew

Cropped Puff-sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

$118.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit Relaxed fit. Hits slightly above hip. Body length: 19". Sleeve length: 27". Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between runs small and true to size. Product Details Our soft blend of alpaca and merino wool is fuzzy with a hint of stretch, and never, ever itchy. This sweet sweater style is made from rich, multidimensional yarn and features a cropped silhouette, puff sleeves and a turtleneck for a touch of extra warmth. 50% acrylic/30% polyamide/20% alpaca. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM300.