Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
MUD Jeans
Cropped Mimi
£102.73
Buy Now
Review It
At MUD Jeans
Cropped mom jeans. High waist. Zip Fly. Classic five-pocket styling. Satin-finished silvertone buttons and rivets. Non-stretch denim. 40% post-consumer recycled cotton, 60 % organic cotton.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
rag & bone
Justine Zipper
$189.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
$45.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
The Castings
Thrift Jean
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
1969 Always Skinny Jeans
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
