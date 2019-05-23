Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
& Other Stories

Cropped High Rise Flare Jeans

$79.00
At & Other Stories
Belted high waisted jeans in organic cotton with a flare leg. Button fly Cropped length High rise Length of inseam: 67.5cm / 26.5 Model wears: size 27
Featured in 1 story
The Best White Jeans To Wear After Memorial Day
by Braelyn Wood