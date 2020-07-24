Rejina Pyo

Cropped Checked Tweed Straight-leg Pants

£470.00 £135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Rejina Pyo believes clothes should be lived in and loved for years - a sentiment felt in her timeless tailoring and considered materials. Made from checked tweed, these pants are cut to sit high on the waist with a straight fit through the legs. Style them as a suit with the [coordinating blazer ].Shown here with: [REJINA PYO Top ], [S.Joon Tote ], [BEVZA Pumps ], [Laura Lombardi Earrings ].