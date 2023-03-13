Nanushka

Cropped Biker Jacket

$1425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Nanushka faux-leather cropped biker jacket Imported Highlights light blue spread collar long sleeves off-centre front button fastening zip details Composition Other Fibers 50%, Polyurethane 25%, Viscose 10%, Polyester 10%, Fabric 5% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18893980 Brand style ID: NW23RSOW00152