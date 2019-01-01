Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Aerie
Crop Cami Scoop Bikini Top
$29.95
$22.46
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Ruffle Strap Bikini Top
$79.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Xhilaration
High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$17.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Athleta
Colorblock Swim Capri
$51.99
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
Peony
Ink Gathered Bralette
$58.58
from
Peony
BUY
More from Aerie
DETAILS
Aerie
Aerie Lace Boybrief Undie
$12.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Aerie Lace Cheeky Undie
$12.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
No Show Scallop Boybrief Undie
$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Cotton Ribbed High Cut & Mighty Thong Undie
$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted