Kona Sol

Crochet Trim Bikini Top

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

From lounging poolside to soaking up the sun at the beach, you'll love sporting a chic swimwear look with the Crochet-Trim Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. This black bikini top features beautiful crochet detailing along the hem and curved V-neckline, adding a blush of boho flair to your sunny-day style. Nylon-spandex fabric lends breathable comfort for all-day wear, and removable soft cups let you find your preferred coverage level for a confident fit. Pair this crochet bikini top with the matching bikini bottoms for a coordinated look, or opt for a solid white or black pair for a more subdued twist.