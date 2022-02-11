United States
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Platform Penny Loafers
$66.00
For the more ambiguous dress codes, these penny loafers excel at leaving you looking dressed up but still relaxed and simplistic. Featuring a crocodile-embossed finish and covered square-toe design, it is hard to resist not wearing these penny loafers on a daily basis. Finished in a classy soft yellow hue, they open up a world of styling possibilities as well. Try them on with a pantsuit and accessorise with a pair of cat-eye glasses for a stylish finish.