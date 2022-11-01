Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Halara
Crisscross Backless Plain 2-piece Plus Size Barre Ballet Dance Flared Dress-venus
£52.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Halara
Need a few alternatives?
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Sequined Mesh Tank Dress
BUY
£305.00
Michael Kors
H&M
Asymmetric Sequined Dress
BUY
$259.00
H&M
With Jean
Isabelle Dress | White Embroidered
BUY
£239.00
With Jean
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Silvie Feather-trimmed Sequined Minidress
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
More from Halara
Halara
Everyday 2-in-1 Pleated Tennis Skirt-airy
BUY
$34.95
$49.95
Halara
Halara
In My Feels Plus Size Dress
BUY
$55.95
Halara
More from Dresses
Song of Style
Zuri Midi Dress
BUY
£98.00
£238.00
Revolve
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted