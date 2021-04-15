Wine Insiders

Crisp Whites & Sparklers Half-case

1Cantina Di Solopaca Bianco I.G.P. Our Cantina di Solopaca Bianco Beneventano IGP is a refreshing white blend from the Solopaca area of Italy. This wine is dry with balanced acidity, shining a straw yellow in the glass with aromas of fruit and floral perfume. This wine is made by the Cantina di Solopaca, one of the oldest farmer’s cooperatives in Southern Italy. The Cantina combines traditional grape harvesting techniques with modern temperature-controlled fermentation to create an innovative white blend made from the indigenous grapes of Coda di Volpe and Verdeca. Pair a bottle of Cantina di Solopaca Bianco with any seafood dish for an excellent dining experience. Winery Cantina Di Solopaca Varietal White Blend Type Dry ABV 12% Country Italy