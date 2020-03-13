Lysol

Crisp Linen Scented Disinfectant Spray – 12.5oz

$7.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Lysol disinfecting spray helps protect your family and helps keep them healthy. Our products are designed to provide germ protection and can kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on hard surfaces, when used as directed. From counters to couches, you can depend on Lysol to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria. This spray eliminates odors and kills 99.9 percent of mildew & mold on most household surfaces. Sanitizes soft surfaces and deodorizes the air. Pre-clean surfaces prior to use. Hold can upright 6"" to 8"" from surface. Spray 3 to 4 seconds until covered with mist. To Disinfect: Surfaces must remain wet for 3 minutes then allow to air dry. For Norovirus surfaces must remain wet for 10 minutes then allow to air dry. Rinse toys and food contact surfaces with potable water after use.