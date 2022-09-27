Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Crewneck Slouchy Pullover Sweater
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Cropped Fringe Kimono Sweater
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
BUY
$271.96
Revolve
feat
Blanketblend Hoodie
BUY
$118.00
feat
PSC
Colorful Jumper
BUY
$235.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Knit Mini Skirt
BUY
$25.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Long Sleeve Drawstring Blouse
BUY
$30.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Long Sleeve Utility Denim A-line Dress
BUY
$45.00
Target
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Crewneck Slouchy Pullover Sweater
BUY
$32.00
Target
More from Sweaters
Maeve
Carys Mock Neck Sweater
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Fluffy Cardi With Asymmetric Detail
BUY
£15.50
£32.00
ASOS
Superdry
Patterned Crew Jumper
BUY
£44.99
Superdry
Future Collective with Kahlana Barfield Brown
Crewneck Slouchy Pullover Sweater
BUY
$32.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted