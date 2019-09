Whistles

Introducing our sleek take on the classic Mary-Jane silhouette. Crafted from textured leather, this flattering round-toe pair is set on a block heel that's of-the-moment and comfortable. Show off the design with cropped trousers and high hemlines. ·100% Leather ·Buckle fastening ·Heel: 8.5cm