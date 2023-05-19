Costa Brazil

Creme Para O Corpo Body Cream

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluemercury

Enhance your skin's natural vitality with this rich body cream featuring concentrated, active ingredients indigenous to the Amazon. Enriched with our signature Jungle Complex, this treatment is packed with omegas 3, 6, 9 and Vitamins A, B3, C and E, it provides lasting hydration and radiance. Creme Para o Corpo is aloe leaf juice-based and contains only 10-20% of water, which stems from a combination of Breu Branco Extract and Orange Flower Water. Unlike most creams, there is no added water other than that which is found naturally in the potent extracts. This allows for an undiluted source of vitamins, omegas, antioxidants and essential fatty acids needed to help ensure hydrated, evenly-toned skin. Cupuaçu, Brazil Nut, and Tucuma Seed Oils containing antioxidants, omegas, and vitamins quickly absorb to revitalize and nourish skin while skin brightening, vitamin C-rich Camu Camu Oil and Murumuru Butter enhance skin radiance. Using this product daily helps skin look and feel tighter and improves the look and feel of skin texture and tone while helping to soften the appearance of visible marks, leaving behind a radiant, healthier-looking skin. No added fragrance. Good for all skin types. Key Benefits Moisturizes Enhances firmness Boosts Radiance Helps improve skin texture and tone Dermatologist Tested Sustainably Sourced Environmentally Friendly Vegan Peta/ Leaping Bunny Certified Positive Luxury Approved Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Pegs, Polysorbates, Silicones, Sulfates, Gluten, Glycols, Mineral Oil and Artificial Colorants. Sustainably Sourced Ingredients