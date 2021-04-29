Leaf & Clay

Crassula Perforata Variegata

At Leaf & Clay

A variegated form of the ever-popular 'String of Buttons,’ Crassula perforata variegata's leaves are creamy yellow with green striping down the midline of each leaf. When appropriately sun-stressed, the margins of each leaf will flush to pink, adding another layer of contrast to this charming variety. As each stem reaches its mature length of 10-12 inches, it will begin to softly drape, making this succulent an excellent ‘spiller’ addition to any arrangement or temperate rock garden. With lower levels of chlorophyll than its non-variegated counterpart, Crassula perforata variegata needs plenty of bright light in order to display its richest coloration. Like many succulents, porous soil with adequate drainage and thorough watering only when the soil is completely dry round out the key care requirements, while ample airflow around the leaves and soil surface will further safeguard against rot and pests. During the winter months, be sure to protect this succulent from frost, as it is only hardy to Zone 10. During the spring months, dainty pale yellow flowers will emerge from the tips of each stem, further accenting the variegation of the leaves.