Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Unisex Robe
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Perfect for cozy evenings at home, this cushy robe is made from CozyChic, a machine-washable microfiber that won't ever shrink or pill.
More from BAREFOOT DREAMS®
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Unisex Robe
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Throw Blanket
BUY
$117.60
$147.00
Nordstrom
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Luxe Jersey Pajamas
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
In The Wild Throw Blanket
BUY
$119.90
$180.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted