Parade

Cozy Waffle Wide-leg Pant

$54.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

Meet the most comfortable pants in your wardrobe—features a high-waisted fit, adjustable drawstring, and length that hits just below your ankle. Addictively cozy, brushed fabric designed for ultimate comfort. Provides plush warmth perfect for both lounging at home or on-the-go.