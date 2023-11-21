Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zella
Cozy Rib Joggers
$79.00
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Cozy Rib Joggers
BUY
$49.99
$79.00
Nordstrom
M Lounge
Wide Leg Knitted Trousers Co-ord
BUY
£15.00
£36.00
ASOS
Sporty and Rich x Le Bristol Paris
Faubourg Cashmere Pants
BUY
$360.00
Sporty and Rich
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Pant Regular
BUY
£118.00
Lululemon
More from Zella
Zella
Cozy Rib Joggers
BUY
$49.99
$79.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Ankle Pants
BUY
$33.75
$75.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Cozy Rib Joggers
BUY
$49.99
$79.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In Pocket Joggers
BUY
$45.50
$65.00
Nordstrom
More from Pants
ASOS DESIGN Petite
Sequin Cowl Neck Flare Leg Jumpsuit In Black
BUY
£28.00
£62.00
ASOS
Collusion
Cargo Sweatpants
BUY
$21.58
$42.99
ASOS
Zella
Cozy Rib Joggers
BUY
$49.99
$79.00
Nordstrom
River Island
Pleat Detail Wide Leg Dad Pants In Beige
BUY
$33.75
$75.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted