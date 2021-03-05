SSweddings

Cozy Flannel Robes

$57.61 $28.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Browse our collection of pajama sets, sleep shirts, dresses, robes and more at : https://www.etsy.com/shop/SSweddings This luxurious Flannel robe feels super soft next to your skin and puts you at ease. A wrap-around design cuddles and comforts you. We understand that each person is shaped differently and hence, have this robe in different sizes that will feel as comfortable as it will look flattering. -One deep pocket for convenience and two belt loops. -Tightly woven flannel, minimal shrinkage wash cool, hang to dry. -Double-brushed flannel for ultimate softness 100% cotton. It's perfect for all around year around use and even more perfect for winter wedding getting ready mornings! -Over 10 prints to choose from, please refer to listing pictures. -Sizes go from X-Small to XXX-Large. For a detailed size guide, please refer to listing pictures. HOW TO ORDER: 1. Select the Style for the robes, i.e. plain/lace/embroidery. 2. Select the quantity of robes you would like. 3. Proceed to checkout and specify the following in the notes : ~Need By Date ~ robe flannel print ~ robe size ~ lace and placement (if getting lace) ~ embroidery text, placement and color (if getting embroidery) MONOGRAMS SHOULD BE GIVEN IN FIRST LAST MIDDLE ORDER. We also do names, titles and dates, etc. We are able to make alterations to the robe and love working with brides and her maids to make the robe as per their liking, so feel free to contact me 💕 WASH and CARE: As these are 100% cotton, it is recommended to hand wash/lay flat to dry.