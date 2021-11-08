Cuddl Duds

Cozy Anorak

$110.00

At Cuddl Duds

Our double-sided Sherpa Hooded Cozy Anorak can be worn on its own or as an added layering piece to wrap you in warmth and comfort. The Sherpa fabric is super-soft inside and out for maximum coziness, while the plush texture provides a stylish look. This mid-length coat features an adjustable hood and two-way zipper-front closure to help keep out the cold, fleece-lined front pockets to keep hands warm and soft rib knit cuffs for chill chasing style.