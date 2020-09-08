Cover FX

Monochromatic Lip Color

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Cover FX Monochromatic Lip Color is a richly-pigmented liquid lip color that delivers a soft matte finish with a velvety feel. Offered in the same six shades as the bestselling Blush Duos, the products are designed to be worn together for a full monochromatic look. The nourishing liquid-to-matte formula is enriched with antioxidant-rich Vitamin C and moisturizing Vitamin E for comfortable wear.