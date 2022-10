MacKenzie-Childs

Courtly Check Bath Rug

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Product Details Just one step onto the thick, luxurious pile of our bath rugs is all it takes. So soft underfoot it’s almost therapeutic: Let your feet melt into a Standard Courtly Check® Bath Rug after an evening soak in the tub, and feel the hustle-and-bustle pressures of the everyday dissolve away. Product #: 347-040