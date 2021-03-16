Court Vision Low Premium Sneaker – Women’s

$75.00 $59.98

Buy Now Review It

At DSW

DESCRIPTION The women's Court Vision Premium sneaker from Nike flaunts subtle trendy appeal with its zebra print panels and versatile design. A cushioned footbed and breathable mesh lining keeps you feeling comfortable all day. Item # 475379 UPC # 193658113519 FEATURES Leather & fabric upper Lace-up closure Round toe Padded collar Mes fabric lining Cushioned footbed Synthetic sole Imported