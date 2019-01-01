Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Uttermost
Couper Oxidized Tray Table
$217.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
With a oxidized copper finish and a frame covered by gold leaf, this tray table can pass for an expensive antique find.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ornate
Copper Side Table
$2595.00
from
ABC Carpet & Home
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Camden Side Table
$89.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Global Large Milk Crate
$20.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Blu Dot
Scamp Medium Table
$399.00
from
Blu Dot
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
Mercury Row
Van Wyck Conference Chair
$295.70
$123.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Turn On The Brights
Araceli Armchair
$249.90
$185.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Mercury Row
Labounty 3 Piece Nesting Tables
$209.00
$129.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Three Posts
Tyronza Coffee Table
$339.00
$109.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted