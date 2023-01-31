MyGift

Countertop Utensil Crock Container

$39.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Vibrant green ceramic novelty saguaro cactus-shaped cooking utensil holder Simple stylized saguaro cactus adds a fun sense of whimsy to desert-themed decors 7-inch-tall container with 3-inch-wide opening can be used for spoons and ladles in the kitchen, or paintbrushes and rulers Durable and easy-to-clean ceramic construction allows years of use Approximate Dimensions: 6.5 H × 7.3 W × 3.7 L (in inches)