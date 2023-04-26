United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Cynthia Rowley
Could Shoulder Printed Dress Animal Orange/camel Combo
$295.00$114.00
At Otrium
Product Details Nutrl takes a super simple approach to its vodka soda making; no carbs, no sugar, no sweetener, just three ingredients perfectly combined for a light and refreshing cooler that is uncomplicated. The fresh flavours of lemon shine through the delicate carbonation and linger past the clean finish. Made In Ontario More Details Alcohol/Vol 5% Made In Ontario, Canada By Nutrl