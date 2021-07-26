Arket

Cotton Twill Workwear Jacket

£79.00 £40.00

Crafted from a rigid overdyed denim twill made of organic cotton, this jacket is inspired by classic workwear in its versatility and feel to the touch. Cut with a slightly boxy silhouette with dropped shoulders, it falls below the hip and has long sleeves with unbuttoned cuffs. Detailed with two patch pockets at the front and one interior chest pocket with visible stitching from the outside. Regular collar Silver-tone metal front buttons Unlined