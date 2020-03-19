Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
P.E Nation x H&M
Cotton Sports Shorts
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
P.E NATION x H&M. Sports shorts in organic cotton sweatshirt fabric. High waist and wide, elasticized waistband. Side pockets.
Need a few alternatives?
P.E Nation x H&M
Cycling Shorts
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Nike
Running Shorts Nike Tempo
$30.00
$22.97
from
Nike
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
The Frankie Shop
High Waisted Denim Shorts
$69.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from P.E Nation x H&M
P.E Nation x H&M
Track Pants
C$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
P.E Nation x H&M
Sports Bag
C$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
P.E Nation x H&M
Cycling Shorts
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
P.E Nation x H&M
Padded Sports Bra
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shorts
promoted
Justine Skye x H&M
Shorts
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Biker Short
$5.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Justine Skye x H&M
Shorts
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
Ganni
Mixed Denim High Waisted Shorts
C$265.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted