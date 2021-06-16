United States
INC International Concepts
Cotton Smocked-waist Midi Dress
$99.50
At Macy's
product details Hello, perfect new sundress! INC International Concepts® gets you ready for warm-weather adventures with this breezy cotton look, styled in the midi length of the moment. Created for Macy's Imported Pullover styling Scoop or off-the-shoulder neckline; Midi silhouette Short puff sleeves Smocked waist Unlined Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12002412 Size & Fit Falls below the knee to lower calf Materials & Care All cotton Machine washable