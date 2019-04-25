Avenue

Cotton Shirting Striped Dress

$60.00 $36.00

At Avenue

Crisp cotton shirting dresses are a welcome addition to any summer wardrobe. They always make one look so cool, tailored and in charge. This short sleeve striped cotton sheeting dress has a v-neckline, collar, and decorative buttons on the bodice. It has a side zipper and a fabric belt. Plus size dress. V-neckline. short sleeve. Side zipper. Seamed pockets. Polyester/cotton. Machine wash. Imported. Approx. 41 inches long. Dresses may not be returned if the original tags are removed