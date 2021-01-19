Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
FORTNIGHT
Cotton Cropped Tank
C$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FORTNIGHT
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Smoking Jacket
£90.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Aerie
Aerie Weekend Jogger
$39.95
$27.96
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Gap
Pajama Shirt In Modal
$39.95
from
Gap
BUY
Shopbop
Lori Floral Drawstring Crew Neck
$160.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from FORTNIGHT
FORTNIGHT
Cotton Cropped Tank
C$58.00
from
FORTNIGHT
BUY
FORTNIGHT
Swim Foldover Bottoms
C$89.00
from
FORTNIGHT
BUY
FORTNIGHT
Swim Pullover Top
C$98.00
from
FORTNIGHT
BUY
FORTNIGHT
Luna Long Line Bra 32b - 36h
$110.00
$55.00
from
Journelle
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Savage x Fenty
Smoking Jacket
£90.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Aerie
Aerie Weekend Jogger
$39.95
$27.96
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Gap
Pajama Shirt In Modal
$39.95
from
Gap
BUY
Shopbop
Lori Floral Drawstring Crew Neck
$160.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted