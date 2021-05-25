SocksLane

Cotton Compression Socks

£13.85

THE FIT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR: Forget flimsy, ugly, itchy synthetic hose and say goodbye to boring, bland, medical socks. SocksLane Cotton Compression Socks are made for the no-compromise woman who needs stylish, sophisticated support and long-term comfort. Feel the difference today and enjoy the natural feel of cotton on your legs and feet. DESIGNED WITH YOU IN MIND: Our circulation socks are more than just a solution to relieve edema, achy legs and reduce swelling when standing for long periods. Perfect for sport, nursing, athletes, teachers, office workers, pregnant mothers, travelers, and every woman who prefers natural fibers to synthetic materials. Remember to double-check the sizing chart before ordering. PROGRESSIVE STRETCH TECHNOLOGY: These non-binding, supportive socks stay up, and fit perfectly all day long, neither too long or too tight, there's no chafing. Their extra-large cuff, superior choice of materials and reinforced seams ensure long-lasting durability, wash after wash. Finally, a pair of compression stockings that are naturally breathable, anti-bacterial, anti-odor, and anti-allergic. LOOK AFTER YOUR LEGS: Reduce the pain of varicose veins, arthritis, edema and shin splints, and minimize your risk of DVT and blood clots with SocksLane. Feel instantly energized and banish fatigue for good. Our medical-level moderate support socks boost oxygen levels, enhance stamina, and improve blood flow for better performance whether you're at work, at home or exploring the great wide world. THE HIGHEST REORDER RATE IN THE INDUSTRY: Our Clients Come Back and Order Again, we are a small company and we are proud of what we do. We do not compromise on quality or service and you can reach us anytime if you have a doubt or a problem. Read the reviews and judge for yourself, they are all from real people like you. Order now and start enjoying the best cotton compression socks on the market.