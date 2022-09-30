ASTR The Label

Cottage Eyelet Midi Dress

$179.00 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66675190; Color Code: 010 ASTR The Label midi dress in an eyelet fabric. Cut with a frill at the neckline and a smocked bodice plus a flowy midi skirt. Backless silhouette is complete with an adjustable tie. Content + Care - 100% Cotton; 100% rayon lining - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Model in White is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 51.5” ASTR The Label Drawing inspiration from a global aesthetic, LA-based ASTR The Label seeks to bring elegant detailing to wearable pieces you’ll turn to daily. Since their establishment in 2012, the brand has provided simple yet sophisticated style for all occasions.